Sheridan Smith to release debut album this year

Sheridan Smith has signed a record deal and will be releasing her debut album this year.

The award-winning actress announced the news on Twitter after she penned a deal with East West Records

Sheridan Smith (Yui Mok/PA)

The stage and screen star, who also played Cilla Black in the 2014 biopic Cilla, said: “It has been an ambition since a child to record my own album so I’m incredibly excited to be recording some of my favourite songs.”

East West Records president, Dan Chalmers, said: “We’re very excited to work with Sheridan, I’ve admired her for many years and she has an incredible voice.

“Sheridan’s a genuine talent, her fans love her and she’s one of the country’s finest all-round entertainers.”