Sheridan Smith to hit the road on debut UK tour

Actress-turned-singer Sheridan Smith will hit the road for her debut tour next year.

The Bafta-winning star’s UK tour will see her take to the stage in cities including Manchester, Nottingham, Cardiff and Edinburgh in April 2018.

Smith, 36, is also set to perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall during the tour’s nine-date run.

Not long now guys.... exciting times 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/0X5ox60gSR — Sheridan Smith (@Sheridansmith1) October 24, 2017

The touring news comes a week before the release of her debut record, titled Sheridan: The Album.

The actress is best known for her roles in TV dramas including Cilla and Mrs Biggs, as well as her appearances in musicals Funny Girl and Legally Blonde.

Smith rose to fame in sitcoms The Royle Family and Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps, and she has also appeared in films Hysteria, Tower Block and The Huntsman: Winter’s War.

Earlier this year she starred in the BBC’s The Moorside, about the disappearance of Shannon Matthews.

In August, Smith confirmed she had signed a record deal with East West Records.

Smith has also landed her very own ITV special, which will celebrate her wide-ranging career as a performer.