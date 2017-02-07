Sheridan Smith hailed over Shannon Matthews case dramatisation The Moorside but fans slam attempts at Yorkshire accent

Sheridan Smith has been lauded for her lead role in a BBC drama based on the Shannon Matthews kidnapping hoax.

The Bafta award-winning actress made a compelling return to television on Tuesday evening in the first part of The Moorside as the mother who led the community search for the nine-year-old almost a decade ago.

Viewers heaped praise on Sheridan for her “stunning” portrayal of Julie Bushby, although a number of fans complained over the show’s “awful” Yorkshire accents.

Fans of Sheridan’s performance included I’m A Celebrity winner Scarlett Moffatt and glamour model Jodie Marsh.

Massive well done to @WhelanGemma & @Sheridansmith1 for tonight's show. Outstanding acting skills 🙌🏼 — Jodie Marsh (@JodieMarsh) February 7, 2017

I just love @Sheridansmith1 what a talented beautiful lady 💕 — Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) February 7, 2017

Schoolgirl Shannon was discovered 24 days after she disappeared from her home in Dewsbury Moor, West Yorkshire, hidden and drugged at her stepfather’s uncle’s home, less than a mile away.

Her mother, Karen Matthews, was jailed after a court heard that she planned the 2008 disappearance in an attempt to claim a cash reward.

Fans found Sheridan’s performance “stunning”.

Reckon Sheridan Smith must be the finest actress of her generation. Stunning the way she totally reinvents herself for each role #Moorside — AndyG (@WolfWhoWanders) February 7, 2017

Sheridan Smith is one the finest actors this country has ever produced. She becomes that person and you believe it. Born with that. — Paul O Keefe (@pokeefe1) February 7, 2017

Sheridan Smith is Ace #TheMoorside — alesha T😜 (@ALEBanksP) February 7, 2017

#themoorside - gripping. @Sheridansmith1 on top form. Just been reading about the case - just bonkers! — Kieran Brown (@Kierbro) February 7, 2017

However, lots of viewers – plenty from Yorkshire – found the accents “bloody awful”.

Enjoying #Moorside and acting would be good but their accents are bloody awful — Elizabeth Courage (@ElizabethCou) February 7, 2017

Not sure they have the accent down on Moorside...they keep going scottish/geordie/west indian! — JB (@jayeddybee) February 7, 2017

Is Sheridan meant to be doing a Yorkshire accent? It's just she sounds a little like she's from Carlisle. #Moorside — Adam Wray (@AdamWray2) February 7, 2017

Not a single plausible Dewsbury accent in the bbc's limited file of acting talent marked "gritty northern drama" #Moorside #BBC — Stevedore (@wretchedascrisp) February 7, 2017

Worst West Yorkshire accent I've ever heard from the actors on moorside wow😂😩 — kyle leach (@kyle_lufcx) February 7, 2017

The comments come after BBC dramas Happy Valley, starring Sarah Lancashire, and Jamaica Inn were also plagued by sound problems.

BBC1 drama Jamaica Inn sparked more than 2,000 complaints about inaudible dialogue.