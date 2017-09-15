Shayne Ward says Corrie wedding plotline will involve heartbreak

Coronation Street’s Shayne Ward has promised “emotion and heartbreak” when his character Aidan Connor tells fiance Eva Price about his affair with Maria.

Connor broke off the affair when Price told him she was pregnant but he is now poised to confess on the day of their wedding.

Unbeknown to him, she has been aware of his cheating for months and is planning to exact her revenge.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “It’s been a slow burner but it’s been great, a lot of people are expecting something to happen now so all of next week is the whole build up to the wedding.

“The fact that Eva (Catherine Tyldesley) knows about Aidan’s cheating with Maria (Samia Longchambon) and he hasn’t got a clue, it’s very exciting. We’ve had a lot of fun with it.”

Asked if the wedding will go ahead, Ward replied: “Do we believe in happy endings in soap? I don’t know. Who knows if he’s going to go ahead with it? Do we, don’t we?

A nice day for a white wedding, and a nice day for an EXTRA episode of #Corrie.

Every week from September 20th on @ITV pic.twitter.com/nSbllBTuc4 — ITV (@ITV) September 6, 2017

“But it’s full of emotion. A lot more revelations are going to be coming out and there is a lot of heartbreak there so it’s going to be quite upsetting to see.”

He said Connor’s bid to save his relationship is “absolutely heartfelt”, adding: “He has a conversation with his sister Kate and Kate says something to him that makes Aidan realise ‘you know what, if I’m going to start married life, I want it to be completely clean cut.’

“She’s having my baby, or is she? He wants a clean start.”

The countdown begins… #corrie #wedding #Aideva #behindthescenes A post shared by Catherine Tyldesley (@auntiecath17) on Sep 14, 2017 at 12:11am PDT

The soap will air six days a week when the storyline kicks off and Ward said: “We have been completely flat out filming but we are very excited.

“We unveiled the new studios two days ago and even though we are going to be going to more episodes, we just love working and are absolutely having a ball on set.

Not long now guys… the wedding poop is about to hit the fan… BIG time!!! Eeeeeeek! #Aideva #corrie #wedding A post shared by Catherine Tyldesley (@auntiecath17) on Sep 11, 2017 at 8:26am PDT

“We are not even fussed about their being more scenes, the more scenes the better. The public will want them as well because they love Corrie.”