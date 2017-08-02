Shaun Williamson faces secret mission on CBB launch night

Former EastEnders star Shaun Williamson saw his acting skills tested as he was given a secret mission within minutes of entering the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The actor, best known as Barry Evans in the soap, was the first star to walk in and was immediately tasked with pretending to be incredibly nervous.

It's a launch night twist for Barry AKA @ShaunWilliamson. This is going to be INCREDIBLE #CBB pic.twitter.com/nwwQ1kXp09 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 1, 2017

As part of the challenge he had to encourage TV psychic Derek Acorah to give him a hug, ask Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville to pour water on his head and name Gogglebox Sandi Bogle as his rock and keep her from attending a champagne reception in the garden.

Williamson has not yet been told he is playing for the prize of immunity, with a killer nomination also at stake.

The TV regulars were joined in the house by Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, Mob Wives star Marissa Jade and Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, who was cheered on by his sister and co-star Louise and said: “I’m super nervous, I’m not going to lie, it’s like going back to boarding school.”

Acorah told host Emma Willis he was joined by his spirit guide Sam and he believed the house could be haunted as he made his entrance.

Ever wondered if the #CBB House is haunted? We’re about to find out, here comes @derek_acorah! 👻👻👻 #CBBDerek pic.twitter.com/ZmVloRd9ao — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) August 1, 2017

Reality star Chad Johnson drew boos from the crowd as he said: “If I happen to be the horrible bad guy, cool” as he made his way into famous compound.

The former contestant on The Bachelorette described himself as “successful, hardworking, gorgeous, confident and basically perfect,” adding: “On a scale of one to ten I would rate myself 200.”

He continued: “If winning this show means more money and more women then I want to win.”

Absolutely Fabulous actress Helen Lederer asked if it would be an “activity holiday” as she entered, followed by former Apprentice candidate Karthik Nagesan.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville ranted about her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian leaving her for Leann Rimes before she entered the house, while reality TV regular Jordan Davies said he planned to last far longer than his ex-girlfriend Megan McKenna.

YouTube star Trisha Paytas also drew a mixed reaction from the crowd as she twirled in a pink tutu with long train and teetered on glittery high heels before her entrance ahead of tattoo model and reality star Jemma Lucy, The X Factor contestant Amelia Lily and former Hollyoaks star Paul Danan.

Lucy said she would be happy to get naked in house, saying: “I’m not wearing a bikini to have a shower.”

Danan became the 15th and final star to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house, saying: “I can be a little bit crazy and a little bit wild. I’m here to make good TV.”

The housemates will compete for a £50,000 prize for the charity of their choice.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Channel 5.