Shaun Williamson defended by Celebrity Big Brother fans after ‘childish’ Marissa Jade rant

Celebrity Big Brother viewers were left riled after ex-EastEnders actor Shaun Williamson was targeted by fellow housemate Marissa Jade.

The US reality TV star accused the veteran actor of being “intimidated” by women and said he should “untuck his dick from between his legs”, on Thursday night’s show.

The comments were part of a routine aimed at all the housemates but fans on Twitter were riled at her targeting of fan favourite Williamson.

Marissa pipe down darling. No one picks on Shaun 💅🏻☝🏻#CBBUK — Amie Stevens (@Amieclaire_x) August 3, 2017

Amie Stevens wrote: “Marissa pipe down darling. No one picks on Shaun.”

Mandy Lee posted: “Can Marissa just stop hating on Shaun. Like girl! You are only just making people dislike you. Stop holding a grudge & move on.”

Can Marissa just stop hating on Shaun. Like girl! You are only just making people dislike you. Stop holding a grudge & move on #CBBUK — MandyLee (@mandyklee) August 3, 2017

Tension between the pair began as Williamson was forced to nominate a housemate for Tuesday’s first eviction after he failed a secret task. He plumped for Jade, who later told Williamson she was “not a sensitive person”.

But on Thursday she said: “I know you’re intimidated by women hence why you nominated me first.”

Ayeshah Rose wrote on Twitter: “Shaun nominates Marissa & that means he’s intimidated by women? Why are Americans so extreme? It’s not that deep it’s part of the game.”

Another user wrote: “This Marissa is a bit childish. If you have to pick on Shaun because you can’t deal with being nominated then I don’t think #CBB is for you.”

This Marissa is a bit childish. If you have to pick on Shaun because you can't deal with being nominated then I don't think #CBB is for you — ℓєαииє αиgєℓιqυє 🌺 (@itzlilly_x) August 3, 2017

Marissa really needs to get over Shaun nominating her. He had to nominate someone and he chose you? #CBB pic.twitter.com/ISvVlAO86r — nyane (@sadgalnyane) August 3, 2017

Marissa leave Shaun alone he had to pick someone! #CBB — BenChidley💓 (@benchidley_yt) August 3, 2017

Williamson said in the diary room he had been “spit-roasted metaphorically”.

CBB returns on Friday night at 9pm on Channel 5.