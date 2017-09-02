Sharon Osbourne shares emotional message with X Factor hopeful

Back to Showbiz Home

Viewers of The X Factor have thrown their support behind hopeful singer Kayleigh Taylor, who hid her stunning talent behind jokes about her weight.

The Liverpool mother, 27, appeared on the ITV contest’s first round of auditions on Saturday night and cracked puns about how she lied to her partner about her dress size and at one point described herself as looking like “a pig”.

She then performed an impressive rendition of Evanescence’s My Immortal, blowing away the judges.

She then burst into tears as judge Sharon Osbourne told her: “Stop all the crap about the weight, it doesn’t matter, it’s who you are, if you want to be, and if you are comfortable then show it.”

Co-judge Simon Cowell later told his colleague that he bet nobody had said something like that to Taylor before.

Fans watching at home backed the judges words, with one tweeting: “Amazing girl. Loved her. Sharon spoke to her beautifully and treated her with kindness. She’s never believed in herself! Well she should now!”

Another added: “She was sweet… Sometimes people make other laugh to hide them Being nervous.. Good luck To her and I hope she does well.”

The X Factor continues its first auditions stages on ITV on Sunday night.
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, TV, UK, Showbiz, XFactor, Osbourne, UK, ITV, Sharon Osbourne, The X Factor, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz