Sharon Osbourne says she 'needs therapy' to treat news addiction

Sharon Osbourne has joked she needs therapy to cure her addiction to the news.

The TV star, 64, said she cannot get enough of current events given the state of the world at the moment.

She told Radio Times: “I can’t stop watching the news because of what’s been going on in the world. I just have to watch it every day.

“The political climate is all crazy everywhere. America, France… it’s just crazy.”

Sharon Osbourne (Thames/Syco Entertainment)

Asked whether she watches too much, Sharon admitted: “I do think that, I honestly do, but I can’t stop.

“I watch the English news, I have the BBC on and I’ll have Sky on.

“I’ve been off work for six weeks with a back injury and all I did was watch the bloody news. I swear to you, I need therapy.”

Sharon said her husband Ozzy is her favourite sofa companion when she is settling down in front of the television.

Ozzy and Sharon (PA)

She quipped: “He talks the whole time, he never shuts up and I have to smack his leg.

“I’m like, ‘Shhhhh, I’m going to miss it, you’re talking all through the piece I’ve been waiting for’.”

