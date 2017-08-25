Sharon Osbourne plans to retire before 70 ‘to keep dignity’

Sharon Osbourne is planning to retire from show business before she hits 70 to “keep my dignity”.

The X Factor judge, 64, told The Sun she intends to step away from the limelight in five years.

“I just think that it would be enough, I want to keep my dignity,” she said.

“It’s very difficult if you’re at a gig and you’re the oldest person in the room. I think when you get to a certain age it can be somewhat embarrassing.

“I don’t want to be one of those people standing at the side in a miniskirt pretending you love it.”

Her comments come as Osbourne prepares to return to The X Factor with fellow judges Nicole Scherzinger, Louis Walsh and Simon Cowell in September.

Last year Osbourne revealed that she had suffered a secret breakdown.

Osbourne told US TV show The Talk, which she co-hosts, that her family “put me into a facility”.

“It’s very weird when you suffer from a bad depression… I had a complete and utter breakdown,” the star said.

The talent show judge and her rocker husband Ozzy temporarily split after his alleged affair.
