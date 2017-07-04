Sharon Osbourne pays tribute to husband Ozzy on their wedding anniversary

Sharon Osbourne has paid a touching tribute to her rocker husband Ozzy as the couple celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary.

The TV star shared a black and white throwback photo of the couple embracing on Instagram to mark the day, just months after they renewed their vows.

Thank you Ozzy for 35 crazy & wonderful years. Here’s to the next chapter of our lives. Love you more today than yesterday. Always remember: You carry my heart in yours, and it’s getting older and needs protecting. Happy Anniversary. A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

She wrote: “Thank you Ozzy for 35 crazy & wonderful years. Here’s to the next chapter of our lives. Love you more today than yesterday.

“Always remember: You carry my heart in yours, and it’s getting older and needs protecting. Happy Anniversary.”

Earlier this year the X Factor judge told how she felt “humiliated and belittled” by her husband’s affair, which led to them renewing their marriage vows in Las Vegas.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne in 2015 (PA)

She told Hello! magazine: “I felt like a fool. It was as though everyone else had known about it and that everybody was laughing at me. I felt very humiliated and belittled.”

But she added: “Ozzy and I are interwoven.”

Last year, Ozzy revealed he was undergoing “intense therapy” for a “sex addiction” that nearly resulted in the disintegration of the couple’s marriage.