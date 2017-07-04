Sharon Osbourne pays tribute to husband Ozzy on their wedding anniversary
Sharon Osbourne has paid a touching tribute to her rocker husband Ozzy as the couple celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary.
The TV star shared a black and white throwback photo of the couple embracing on Instagram to mark the day, just months after they renewed their vows.
She wrote: “Thank you Ozzy for 35 crazy & wonderful years. Here’s to the next chapter of our lives. Love you more today than yesterday.
“Always remember: You carry my heart in yours, and it’s getting older and needs protecting. Happy Anniversary.”
Earlier this year the X Factor judge told how she felt “humiliated and belittled” by her husband’s affair, which led to them renewing their marriage vows in Las Vegas.
She told Hello! magazine: “I felt like a fool. It was as though everyone else had known about it and that everybody was laughing at me. I felt very humiliated and belittled.”
But she added: “Ozzy and I are interwoven.”
Last year, Ozzy revealed he was undergoing “intense therapy” for a “sex addiction” that nearly resulted in the disintegration of the couple’s marriage.
