Sharon Osbourne faces criticism after swearing live on X Factor

The X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne may have landed herself in hot water after swearing during Saturday night’s show.

Osbourne’s pre-watershed critique of contestant Matt Linnen’s performance was interrupted by a jeering crowd, to which she responded by saying: “Yeah, yeah, I know, I’m a bitch.”

While the crowd in the arena burst into laughter, viewers on Twitter were more critical as they said the programme was supposed to be a family show.

@Silco78 wrote: “Nice one @SharonOsbourne8 @TheXFactor my 6 year old has just repeated bitch…family show??.”

@vmcniff posted: “My seven year old to me … ‘Mummy, Sharon just swore’. Family viewing perhaps not #xfactor?,” adding: “Judges need to be able to control themselves whilst on air – not really that difficult! 9pm watersheds are there for a reason!”

@Mlawelshgirl posted: “It’s only gone 8:30pm and Sharon says yeah I’m a bitch.”

SHARON OSBOURNE SWORE ON NATIONAL TV BEFORE THE WATERSHED. SOMEONE PASS ME THE NUMBER FOR OFCOM — Ryan (@Ry_tothe_an) November 11, 2017

@MattMurkyffuture tweeted: “Sharon language please its 20:30 Although answering question yes you are a bitch.”

@G_Stephensonn wrote: “omg Sharon you can’t say bitch before 9pm?!.”

In 2016, TV regulator Ofcom revealed bitch was of medium language severity, adding it was “potentially unacceptable pre-watershed” with aggression or specific intent heightening its impact.