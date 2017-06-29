Sharon Osbourne and Biggie’s mum livid with Jenners over T-shirt line

Back to Showbiz Home

Sharon Osbourne has taken a pop at Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s new fashion line which sees their faces added to classic band t-shirts.

The X Factor judge shared an image of the shirt featuring her husband Ozzy with Kendall’s face superimposed over the top and made a withering comment about her sister Kylie’s lip gloss sideline.

She wrote: “Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss.”

Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss.

A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne) on

Voletta Wallace, the mother of late rapper Notorious B.I.G., also voiced her objections on Instagram by sharing a photo of her son’s doctored shirt with a red cross through it and a caption saying it had no affiliation to his estate.

She wrote: “I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me.

“I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!”

The range of t-shirts also features album covers by Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Metallica and The Doors with the Jenners’ photos layered over the top and are priced at $125 (£96) each.

Plenty of other people tweeted their outrage at the clothing idea.

In 2015, Rihanna won a legal battle against Topshop, the first successful celebrity action of its kind, for selling an unlicensed t-shirt with her face on it.
KEYWORDS: Entertainment, Music, World, Showbiz, Osbourne, UK, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Notorious B.I.G., Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, Voletta Wallace, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz