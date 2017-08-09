Shannen Doherty: Return to work helped me fight ‘unimaginable beast’ of cancer

Actress Shannen Doherty has credited her return to the filming set with helping her fight the “unimaginable beast” of cancer.

The Charmed star, 46, compared herself to a vintage car that needed “warming up” as she told how working on next year’s TV remake of black comedy Heathers gave her new strength after a two-year fight against the illness.

Her comments, shared in an Instagram post on Wednesday, were also aimed at people who assume actors are “too weak”.

Was back on set today. It's been a rough two years. Fighting cancer. As an actor, people bench you. They assume you're to weak, not able etc etc. and yet it's something like work that invigorates and renews strength to conquer the unimaginable beast. I compared myself to a car today. That vintage Shelby that's been in the garage too long. It's still a great car. The best. Just needs time for the engine to warm up and it's good to go. Performing like it's supposed to. I'm grateful for today. Grateful for everyday. Thank you @heathers for letting me play and be someone else today. Great crew, great writers, great cast, great show, great director. #paramountnetwork2018

The original Heather Duke thinking about how good the new Heathers is. Who's excited to check out the show? @heathers #paramountnetwork2018

Best known for playing witch sister Prue Halliwell in hit US show Charmed, Doherty also played Heather Duke when she starred alongside Wynona Rider and Christian Slater in the original 1988 Heathers movie.

The Memphis-born actress has since been a familiar face on TV screens, with roles in series such as North Shore and Beverly Hills, 90210.

Doherty has spoken openly throughout her cancer battle, sharing pictures and statements on social media as she underwent treatment.

In March she shared a video clip of herself “laughing thru the tears” as she shaved her head for the first time, following chemotherapy.

This day, when I first had to shave my head since my hair was falling out from chemo…..laughing thru the tears. It's grown back since. Funny how hair at the time seems like such a big deal. Thank you @annemkortright for jumping in and doing what needed to be done. @themamarosa

She regularly pays tribute to her husband Kurt Iswarienko for his support following their marriage in 2011.