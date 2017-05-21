Shannen Doherty praises late father on her parents' 50th wedding anniversary

Shannen Doherty has paid tribute to her late father on his and her mother’s wedding anniversary.

The former Beverly Hills 90210 star – who revealed in April that she is in remission from breast cancer – shared a photograph on Instagram of her father John Thomas Doherty to mark 50 years since he wed her mother Rosa.

Her father died in 2010.

Shannen wrote: “Fifty years ago, my mom and dad got married. What a true love story they had.

“Continue to have as I know my dad walks beside my mother every day. There love has no bounds. Not even death.

“Yes, he’s missed. Dearly and deeply. But he’s here still and mom…. he’s with you and loves you so.

“Happy anniversary mom and dad.”

Shannen, 46, added the hashtag “#truelove”.

The actress is active on social media, where she documented her battle with cancer following her diagnosis in 2015.

This night meant so much to so many people including myself. I'm forever humbled by the stories I heard tonight and the people I met. Thank you to all the amazing volunteers and crew that made this event happen. Thank you to everybody at @su2c who are so dedicated in trying to find a cure and give people with cancer better alternatives. I feel blessed to be a part of the cancer family tonight and to of witnessed such love. #su2c A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Sep 9, 2016 at 10:27pm PDT

Last month she announced that she was in remission, saying she had “no idea how to react” after hearing she had beaten the illness.

She wrote on Instagram: “Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment.

“What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react.

“Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES.”