Shannen Doherty playing 'waiting game' in cancer fight

Shannen Doherty has said she has finished chemotherapy and is playing the “waiting game” to see if she has beaten breast cancer.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 actress was diagnosed with the illness in 2015 and has been documenting her fight on social media.

She has now posted a throwback photo of herself in bed on Instagram, taken on the day in October that she completed treatment.

Shannen, 45, told her 845,000 followers: “#fbf to this morning. Oct 7, 2016 … not that long ago. Last day of chemo. Exhausted.”

She continued: “Now that I’m done with chemo and radiation, the waiting game is here. Waiting for test. Waiting to see if I’m clear or not. Waiting for reconstruction. Waiting.

“I think when one gets cancer, they are always waiting to a certain extent. To those who know … I’m waiting with you.”

The actress added the hashtag “#cancerslayer”.