Shannen Doherty in remission from breast cancer

Shannen Doherty has announced that she is in remission from breast cancer.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 actress said she had “no idea how to react” after hearing that she had beaten the illness, which she was diagnosed with in 2015.

She wrote on Instagram: “Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment.

“What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react.

“Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES.”

Shannen, who has documented her battle with the disease on social media, announced earlier this year that she had completed chemotherapy and was playing the “waiting game” to see if she had won her fight.

She has now told her 908,000 followers on the site that there is “more waiting” ahead, and that she has to make some choices about her future.

The actress, 46, wrote: “As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial.

“Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me.

“So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait.

“In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects.

“I am blessed, I know that. But for now… remission. I’m going to just breathe.”

The actress added the hashtag “#cancerslayer”.