Shannen Doherty in remission from breast cancer
Shannen Doherty has announced that she is in remission from breast cancer.
The former Beverly Hills, 90210 actress said she had “no idea how to react” after hearing that she had beaten the illness, which she was diagnosed with in 2015.
She wrote on Instagram: “Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment.
“What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react.
“Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES.”
Have I mentioned how much I hate needles? This was prep for today's petscan. I don't care how much a person has been poked and prodded, it never gets easier. @kurtiswarienko tells me I have a high threshold for pain but I don't see it that way. Here's the thing.... even with positive results, it's the next five years that determine so much. So, let's see how today turns out and then day by day. Live life to the fullest. Cherish every second. Love fiercely. And thank God for every second. I'll keep you all posted and thank you for your positive energy and prayers. 💕 and yes.... that is a puff ball on top of my head. Just happy it's growing!!
Shannen, who has documented her battle with the disease on social media, announced earlier this year that she had completed chemotherapy and was playing the “waiting game” to see if she had won her fight.
She has now told her 908,000 followers on the site that there is “more waiting” ahead, and that she has to make some choices about her future.
The actress, 46, wrote: “As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial.
“Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me.
“So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait.
Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment. What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting. As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait. In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects. I am blessed, I know that. But for now.... remission. I'm going to just breathe. #cancerslayer
“In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects.
“I am blessed, I know that. But for now… remission. I’m going to just breathe.”
The actress added the hashtag “#cancerslayer”.
