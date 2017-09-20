Shania Twain will play in Ireland next year

Country singer Shania Twain has announced Irish concert dates next year.

The six dates in Ireland and the UK will be the first time she has toured here in 13 years.

She will play 3Arena on September 26, 2018. Tickets go on sale from Ticketmaster on Friday September 29 at 10am.

The 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' singer is releasing her new album 'Now' on the same day as the tickets go on sale.

She will play the following shows:

September 2018

Fri 21st GLASGOW, Glasgow SSE Hydro

Sat 22nd MANCHESTER, Manchester Arena

Mon 24th BIRMINGHAM, Birmingham Arena

Weds 26th IRELAND, Dublin 3Arena

Sat 29th BELFAST, Belfast SSE Arena

October 2018

Tues 2nd LONDON, London O2 Arena

Tickets for 3Arena concert will cost from €63.50 including booking and facility fees.