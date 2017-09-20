Shania Twain will play in Ireland next year
Country singer Shania Twain has announced Irish concert dates next year.
The six dates in Ireland and the UK will be the first time she has toured here in 13 years.
She will play 3Arena on September 26, 2018. Tickets go on sale from Ticketmaster on Friday September 29 at 10am.
The 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' singer is releasing her new album 'Now' on the same day as the tickets go on sale.
She will play the following shows:
September 2018
Fri 21st GLASGOW, Glasgow SSE Hydro
Sat 22nd MANCHESTER, Manchester Arena
Mon 24th BIRMINGHAM, Birmingham Arena
Weds 26th IRELAND, Dublin 3Arena
Sat 29th BELFAST, Belfast SSE Arena
October 2018
Tues 2nd LONDON, London O2 Arena
Tickets for 3Arena concert will cost from €63.50 including booking and facility fees.
