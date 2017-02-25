Shane Richie is barred from a club over a hat

Actor Shane Richie was barred from a nightclub because he refused to remove his hat.

The former EastEnders star was in Malvern on tour with the stage adaptation of Peter James novel Not Dead Enough and fell foul of the dress code at the Malvern Lounge when he went out for a post-show drink.

Shane Richie’s outfit went against bar rules (Ian West/PA)

Shane, 52, stars in the play as DS Roy Grace opposite Strictly Come Dancing contestant Laura Whitmore, and he tweeted his frustration at being told to change his outfit if he wanted to enter the bar.

He tweeted a photo of himself in the baker boy-style hat.

But even Shane’s son Shane Nolan supported the bar’s door policy.

Others didn’t see the problem, either.

However, there were jokes about the style of Shane’s hat.

Other fans sent Shane supportive messages about his choice of headwear.

Bar owner Matt Fletcher sent Shane an apology about the incident and invited him back.

When a Malvern resident told Shane about a coffee shop he should try, the star asked a pressing question.
