Shane Richie is barred from a club over a hat

Actor Shane Richie was barred from a nightclub because he refused to remove his hat.

The former EastEnders star was in Malvern on tour with the stage adaptation of Peter James novel Not Dead Enough and fell foul of the dress code at the Malvern Lounge when he went out for a post-show drink.

Shane Richie’s outfit went against bar rules (Ian West/PA)

Shane, 52, stars in the play as DS Roy Grace opposite Strictly Come Dancing contestant Laura Whitmore, and he tweeted his frustration at being told to change his outfit if he wanted to enter the bar.

He tweeted a photo of himself in the baker boy-style hat.

The hat that offended management at Malvern lounge @thewhitmore wouldn't mind but it was bleedin empty ! pic.twitter.com/y3hgF2iGyk — Shane Richie (@realshanerichie) February 24, 2017

But even Shane’s son Shane Nolan supported the bar’s door policy.

@realshanerichie rules are rules dad — Shane Nolan (@iamshanenolan) February 24, 2017

Others didn’t see the problem, either.

@realshanerichie @Morgan7J @thewhitmore

to proud to take hat off? Were you asked politely remove hat or leave? If yes what's your problem!? — Stephen Ballard (@ledpinkgen) February 25, 2017

However, there were jokes about the style of Shane’s hat.

@realshanerichie @thewhitmore Did they think you were in the peaky blinders, and going to cause trouble?! — James Isherwood (@JCI81) February 25, 2017

Other fans sent Shane supportive messages about his choice of headwear.

@realshanerichie you can wear as many hats as you like in Bristol pubs. Looking forward to seeing your show on Thursday! — Helen Williams (@Hels101) February 25, 2017

Bar owner Matt Fletcher sent Shane an apology about the incident and invited him back.

@realshanerichie @thewhitmore please feel free to come in 2moro and have a drink with me, it's on me this time x — Matt Fletcher (@mattfletcher82) February 25, 2017

