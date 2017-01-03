Shane MacGowan offers thanks for 'kind words' after mother's death in car crash

The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan has thanked people for their “kind words and condolences” following his mother’s death in a car accident.

Therese MacGowan, 87, was the first person to die on the roads in Ireland this year after a crash at Ballintoher, near Nenagh in Co Tipperary, at about 3pm on Sunday, New Year’s Day.

(Haydn West/PA)

Shane’s partner, journalist Victoria Mary Clarke, tweeted on Monday evening:

#shanemacgowan would like to say thank you and God bless you to all the people who are offering kind words and condolences. It means a lot — Victoria Mary Clarke (@Victoriamary) January 2, 2017

People are being overwhelmingly lovely and kind, it is amazing. Thank you. — Victoria Mary Clarke (@Victoriamary) January 2, 2017

Ms MacGowan lived in Silvermines, Co Tipperary.

The car she was travelling in crashed into a wall on a stretch of road less than 10km from the family home.