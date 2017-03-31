Shameless' David Threlfall will play King Priam in new Troy legend drama

Shameless star David Threlfall will once again play the father figure as he takes on the role of King Priam in an epic new drama re-telling the legend of Troy.

He will join a cast including the likes of Robin Hood’s Jonas Armstrong and Humans actress Bella Dayne in Troy: Fall Of A City.

The joint effort between the BBC and Netflix comes more than a decade after the acclaimed 2004 film, Troy.

It will spell a dramatic role change for David who swaps his nine-year stint as the hopeless alcoholic Frank Gallagher in the popular Channel 4 series for the wise and wearied king, made famous by Peter O’Toole in the film.

Tom and Louis play Hector and Paris (BBC/PA)

The role of the foolhardy prince Paris, brought to life by Orlando Bloom in the big screen version, will be played by Australian actor Louis Hunter.

Troy: Fall Of A City will follow Trojan Paris as he kick-starts a bloody war with Greece after running off with the beautiful Helen (Bella), wife of King Menelaos of Sparta (Jonas).

But while the 2004 film mostly told the story from the side of the invading Greeks, this new drama will recreate life for the Trojan royal family at the heart of the siege.

Piers Wenger, controller of BBC drama commissioning said: “Troy: Fall of a City will be like nothing broadcast before; a 3,000-year-old tale crafted on a huge scale, ready to enthral and capture the imaginations of BBC One viewers as if it were being told for the very first time.”

Bella as the legendary Helen (BBC/PA)

Created by The Night Manager writer David Farr, it has promised to bring viewers both adventure and intimacy as it delves into themes of identity, compassion and the devastation of war.

“The story we’re telling has an epic and political sweep but is also deeply human and intimate,” said David.

“I look forward to seeing these actors take you on the journey.”

Tom Weston-Jones will star as Priam’s eldest son Hector and Bedazzled actress Frances O’Connor will step into the sandals of the king’s wife, Queen Hecuba.

Alfred Enoch, known for playing Hogwarts student Dean Thomas in the Harry Potter films, joins the cast as Trojan general Aeneas.

Other confirmed cast members include Joseph Mawle (Game Of Thrones) as Odysseus, David Gyasi (Interstellar) as Achilles, Chloe Pirrie (War & Peace) as Andromache, Johnny Harris (This Is England 86-90) as Agamemnon and Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Luther) as Cassandra.