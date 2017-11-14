Shakira postpones European tour dates after suffering vocal cord haemorrhage

Shakira has been forced to postpone the European leg of her tour after she suffered a haemorrhage on her vocal cord.

The Colombian songstress had already cancelled the opening night of the El Dorado world tour in Cologne on November 8 due to the injury and later postponed dates in Paris, Antwerp and Amsterdam.

In a statement on Instagram, she said she found herself in “a difficult battle as I try to fully recover” and called the past few days “some of the hardest” of her career.

A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) on Nov 14, 2017 at 4:57am PST

“Unfortunately the haemorrhage doesn’t appear to have reabsorbed and my nightmare continues,” she said.

“In all the years I’ve been singing, I’ve never been faced with a situation like this,” Shakira added.

“As such and with a heavy heart, I must announce that I find myself obliged to postpone my European tour until 2018, to allow my body several necessary weeks, dedicated to my complete recovery.

“Thanks to my fans throughout the world for their understanding and loyalty, for all the encouraging messages and affection they’ve transmitted to me, and for their prayers.”

She added: “It pains me not to be able to sing this month, for those who have done even the impossible to get tickets and accompany me throughout the different countries of Europe.”

Shakira does not give a date for her return although she is scheduled to perform in Orlando, Florida, on January 9.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer thanked her team, family members and fans for their support.