Sex keeps me young, says Weakest Link’s Anne Robinson

The Weakest Link presenter Anne Robinson has credited sex for keeping her “young” after she joined popular dating app, Tinder.

The 72-year-old described herself as a “committee of one” following two previous marriages but suggested that she was not short of male attention.

She told The Sun newspaper: ” “I hope all women my age are having sex, why wouldn’t they be? It’s what keeps me young.

“I don’t have a partner at the moment, I’ve had two husbands and they’re lovely. I’m a committee of one.”

Her comments came after she experimented with the matchmaking app during BBC 1 documentary Britain’s Relationship Secrets on Monday.

But the cutting TV quiz-master made her standards clear as she ruled out potential partners who drink or have a low income.

She said on the show: “I just want a Tinder that’s CEOs and upwards.”

Robinson, who has recently been tipped as a contestant for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing contest, divorced John Penrose a decade ago following their 27-year marriage.

She was previously married to Charles Wilson from 1968 to 1973.