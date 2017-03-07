Seven-time Grammy Award winners Lady Antebellum announce Irish return

Seven-time Grammy Award winners Lady Antebellum will play at Dublin’s 3Arena next October.

The American country music group, who have amassed more than 18 million album sales worldwide, will visit Ireland as part of their You Look Good World Tour.

The longest-lasting of their nine number one singles is “Need You Now”, which spent five weeks on top of the charts in 2009.

The trio were founded in Nashville, Tennessee in 2006 and is composed of Hilary Scott (lead vocals), Charles Kelley (lead, background vocals and guitar) and Dave Haywood (background vocals, guitar, piano and mandolin).

The show will take place on Thursday, October 5, with tickets priced at €59.50, including service fees.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and online here.