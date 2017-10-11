Seth Rogen’s mum used Twitter to contact her son and it’s totally relatable

Trying to get hold of a son you can’t get hold of is never simple – but it’s made easier somewhat when that son has more than seven million Twitter followers for you to appeal to.

That’s the handy situation Seth Rogen’s mum, Sandy, found herself in today – and it’s a public message you might recognise.

@Sethrogen where are you ? — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) October 9, 2017

Naturally, fans on Twitter came to Sandy’s aid.

call your mama boy! LOL — B. Hendrick (@BReedstyle) October 10, 2017

Even Twitter itself got involved.

Did you find him? — Twitter (@Twitter) October 10, 2017

While others speculated as to Seth’s whereabouts.

Perhaps he’s with that James Franco fellow he seems to like, or maybe he’s just out at the shops like a normal adult.

That Franco kid is a bad influence. — Rastas (@RedBreastRastas) October 10, 2017

@Sethrogen in the kids section of target lookin' at nerf guns and Pokemon cards. — Thomas Mulligan (@Tommo727) October 10, 2017

In the end, it turned out the searching perhaps wasn’t necessary.

Apparently, Seth hadn’t answered her calls – for a day.

When you don't answer your mom's phone calls for a day: https://t.co/qmN9wPD1hZ — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 10, 2017

Ha! — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) October 10, 2017

That didn’t stop some relentless hunters from keeping the search going though…

well tell her where you are seth for goodness sake — the holy gail (@GailsGoneMild) October 10, 2017