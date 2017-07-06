Seth Rogen’s mom posts a very NSFW tweet and he’s all of us

Nobody is fond of their parents on social media especially when they’re as open as Seth Rogen’s mom.

Sandy Rogen is pretty famous on Twitter for her hilarious statements, especially for her replies to her famous son.

So much so, she’s clocked up over 42k followers.

Yesterday she tweeted about falling asleep after having sex and Seth replied as all mortified children would.

Falling asleep after sex is like shavasana after yoga.! — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) July 5, 2017

Jesus fucking Christ mom. https://t.co/KJSIlWZMhL — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 5, 2017

Seth’s sister, Danya also piped into the conversation.

Family goals.