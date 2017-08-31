Seth MacFarlane hits out after The Simpsons composer Alf Clausen gets the sack

Seth MacFarlane has mourned the “sad news” that The Simpson’s composer Alf Clausen has been sacked after 27 years on the show.

The Family Guy creator praised the musician, whose theatrical musical numbers required a 35-piece orchestra, for reinventing “the sound of prime-time animation”.

Clausen racked up two Emmy and five Annie awards for his work on the hit US comedy show, with highlights including We Do (The Stonecutters’ Song) from season six, Who Needs The Kwik-E-Mart from season five, See My Vest from season six and We Put The Spring In Springfield from season eight.

According to Variety magazine, Clausen was contacted by the Fox show producer Richard Sakai, who told him that the company was looking for a “different kind of music” and that he would no longer be writing music for the show.

MacFarlane Tweeted: “Sad news of Alf Clausen. He reinvented the sound of prime-time animation. I hope The Simpsons keeps the orchestra. Big part of a great show.”

Other loyal fans who have flocked to social media in protest include comedian Jay Foreman, who wrote: “Rotten news about #AlfClausen. My favourite bit of Simpsons music is this: The Land of Chocolate.”

Bob Chipman added: “Whoa – Alf Clausen got fired from THE SIMPSONS? He’s been composing like ALL the music for that for 28 seasons. That’s a massive change…”

“Not only is that sad, it’s a bad decision,” commented Jennifer S. Green, while Catherine Brighton added: “Wow. Will be interesting to observe what changes take place.”

Others urged MacFarlane to use the opportunity to hire Clausen himself for his own popular shows, including American Dad!, The Cleveland Show and his latest work, The Orville.

Clausen also composed for the long-running 1990s children’s show, Alf, as well as The Critic and Moonlighting.

Fox has been contacted for comment.