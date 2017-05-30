Series five of House Of Cards is here and fans are hoping for an antidote to the Trump White House

Fans of House Of Cards said they hoped the fifth season of the dark political drama will offer them a “kinder, gentler kind of politics” than the current occupants of the White House.

New episodes of the Netflix show, which stars Kevin Spacey as the scheming fictional US president Frank Underwood, started streaming on Tuesday and pick up just two weeks away from the election that dominated the later half of series four.

Season 5. Now streaming. pic.twitter.com/J413oImBC7 — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) May 30, 2017

The new series will see Underwood and his wife and vice presidential candidate Claire, played by Robin Wright, capitalise on the partially fabricated terror campaign they exacerbated last series to distract from scandals plaguing the presidency.

If you want to escape reality and pretend there's a more honest, trustworthy and caring White House, the new House of Cards is now online. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) May 30, 2017

Looking forward to the new series of House of Cards, if only to experience a kinder, gentler kind of politics. — Charlotte Stamper (@CharStamper) May 29, 2017

Some viewers said the 13 new episodes were striking a nerve rather than providing light relief.

uhhhhh no spoilers from me but this season of house of cards is already hitting a little too close to home — matt peyton (@mattryanpeyton) May 30, 2017

Viewers had previously expressed concerns that drama surrounding Donald Trump’s presidency would make the show redundant and Robin told Variety writers could now have difficulty coming up with ideas for the next series of the show.

“Trump has stolen all of our ideas for season six,” she joked.

Other fans expressed frustration that the episodes dropped on Tuesday rather than on Monday, the UK bank holiday and US Memorial Day.

The fact that Netflix is releasing House of Cards tomorrow, instead of today when I could binge watch to my heart's content, is peak 2017. — Lord Single Malt (@Singlemaltfiend) May 29, 2017

can't make sense of @netflix giving us House Of Cards tomorrow instead of today, when we're all off work — Jonathan (@jnthnwll) May 29, 2017

Some were willing to make big sacrifices to get through the show though.

Was gonna revise today but new season of House of Cards is out so I guess I'm just gonna have to fail my A levels instead — cian (@cianmoll) May 30, 2017

House of Cards is streaming on Netflix now.