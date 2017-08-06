Serena Williams hosts star-studded 50s-style baby shower

Serena Williams celebrated the upcoming arrival of her first child at a 50s-themed baby shower attended by stars including Eva Longoria and Ciara.

Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony were also at the event at a diner in Florida.

Tennis ace Williams, 35, shared a photograph on Instagram showing the group in 50s attire, complete with poodle skirts and saddle shoes.

When you and your crew go so far back to the 50's. Even then they had your back. @evalongoria @ciara @lala @kellyrowland @angiebeyince #shakerattleandroll2017 #babyO A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Aug 6, 2017 at 6:04am PDT

She wrote: “When you and your crew go so far back to the 50’s.

“Even then they had your back.”

Several of Williams’ guests also shared snaps from the shower.

📸: @lala A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Aug 5, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

FOREVER TYPE THING❤️ #shakerattleandroll2017 A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

The 23-time grand slam singles champion announced in April that she and her fiance Alexis Ohanian were expecting a baby.

The baby is due in the autumn.