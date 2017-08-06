Serena Williams hosts star-studded 50s-style baby shower

Serena Williams celebrated the upcoming arrival of her first child at a 50s-themed baby shower attended by stars including Eva Longoria and Ciara.

Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony were also at the event at a diner in Florida.

Tennis ace Williams, 35, shared a photograph on Instagram showing the group in 50s attire, complete with poodle skirts and saddle shoes.

She wrote: “When you and your crew go so far back to the 50’s.

“Even then they had your back.”

Several of Williams’ guests also shared snaps from the shower.

The 23-time grand slam singles champion announced in April that she and her fiance Alexis Ohanian were expecting a baby.

The baby is due in the autumn.
