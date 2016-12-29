Serena Williams breaks news of her engagement to Reddit's co-founder Alexis Ohanian... on Reddit

Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian are engaged and what better way to announce the news than on…Reddit.

Serena posted – from her verified account – the story of Alexis’s romantic proposal in Rome, at the same table where they first met. She wrote:

“I came home
A little late
Someone had a bag packed for me
And a carriage awaited
Destination: Rome
To escort me to my very own “charming”
Back to where our stars first collided
And now it was full circle
At the same table we first met by chance
This time he made it not by chance
But by choice
Down on one knee
He said 4 words
And
r/isaidyes”

The tennis ace shared the story on Reddit’s r/isaidyes forum, where users share their own proposal stories with the online community.

Serena’s agent, Jill Smoller, also confirmed the engagement in an email to The Associated Press.

The couple have done well in keeping their relationship a secret up until now.

But there were subtle clues on social media that we all must’ve missed.

Serena posted a photo of the pair dressed up on her Instagram page four weeks ago…

And Alexis congratulated her on her Wimbledon win this year…

Our queen stopped by center court today. 👑 So proud of you, @serenawilliams. 22 looks good on you. #Wimbledon

Congrats guys!
