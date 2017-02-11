Septimus Prime is the best contestant name ever to feature on The Voice

Septimus Prime gave a great audition in tonight’s episode of The Voice that saw him through to the second round – but what he’ll really be remembered for is his name.

The auditionee acknowledged that his name conjured up thoughts of Transformers before he went in to begin his performance.

Septimus was thrilled to be picked (ITV)

Although he’s already trying to put a stop to too many jokes about it.

Yes, my real name is Septimus. No! I'm not a transformer #TheVoiceUK pic.twitter.com/B1bY1ombbp — Septimus Prime (@septimusajprime) February 11, 2017

And he did a lovely version of Justin Bieber’s Love Yourself that bagged him a place on Team Tom.

But…

Septimus Prime what a name! #thevoiceuk — Sandra James (@sandra_565) February 11, 2017

The name didn’t sit well with everyone.

He's got a soulful voice even if Septimus sounds like a nasty STD #thevoiceuk — Debbie Smith (@debsy91) February 11, 2017

Septimus... the Greek god of septicaemia #thevoiceuk — Zelda Zonk (@Tutankhamun1989) February 11, 2017

Others wondered about his siblings.

#theVoiceUK I so wanted Septimus Prime's brother to be called Amazon. — Ken Barlow (@I_am_KenBarlow) February 11, 2017

The reasoning behind the name baffled people.

Septimus....because he was born in September.....LAAAARD #thevoiceuk — Lydia (@misslydia12) February 11, 2017

August ➡ Augustus

September ➡"Septimus" ...? Yes it makes sense 😶 #theVoiceUK — Jo. (@yeahjooo) February 11, 2017

Septimus. Because born in September? #whatimagination just as well not born in April, May or June, eh... #thevoiceuk — Caroline Johnstone❄️ (@DareToBeHappier) February 11, 2017

Still, it was a great excuse to post some Transformers tweets.

@thevoiceuk Optimus Prime is looking for his lost twin Septimus......#thevoice pic.twitter.com/FA2s7IzPhA — Jessica Le Lapin 🐰 (@JessicaRabbit37) February 11, 2017

At least people will remember his name when it comes to voting.