Septimus Prime is the best contestant name ever to feature on The Voice

Septimus Prime gave a great audition in tonight’s episode of The Voice that saw him through to the second round – but what he’ll really be remembered for is his name.

The auditionee acknowledged that his name conjured up thoughts of Transformers before he went in to begin his performance.

Septimus was thrilled to be picked (ITV)

Although he’s already trying to put a stop to too many jokes about it.

And he did a lovely version of Justin Bieber’s Love Yourself that bagged him a place on Team Tom.

But…

The name didn’t sit well with everyone.

Others wondered about his siblings.

The reasoning behind the name baffled people.

Still, it was a great excuse to post some Transformers tweets.

At least people will remember his name when it comes to voting.
