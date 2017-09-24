Sensational soul singers among hopefuls bringing an end to X Factor auditions

Bizarre costumes, incredible soul singing, and even some unexpected performance from the judges will bring this year’s X Factor auditions to a close tonight.

The ITV talent show will air the last of its initial rounds on Sunday before heading over to bootcamp, where the real competition will begin.

Among the last hopefuls, viewers will see singers Jenny Ball and Berget Lewis particularly delight the panel with their respective performances of David Guetta and Sia’s Titanium, and Prince classic Purple Rain.

Jenny Ball sings her heart out (Syco/Thames TV/ITV/PA)

But, in traditional X Factor style, there will be some less impressive moments.

Susan Shepherd – a 52-year-old housekeeper from Furness – will leave a mark on judges and fellow auditionees as she puts her audition on hold for an in-studio costume change, transforming her look from Amy Winehouse to Joan Jett.

Meanwhile, retired best friends Anna-Maria and Carol incorporate judges Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger into their Just Us duo.

Judge Simon Cowell jokes that the pair resemble what he and Walsh would look like “if we were girls”, but claims the four-piece version would be worthy of a slot in next year’s Eurovision Song Contest line-up.

Carol and Anna-Maria are Just Us (Syco/Thames TV/PA)

Dance teacher and father Reuel Elijah, 21, also entices the panel – including Cowell – into a singalong when he performs his rendition of Montell Jordan’s hit This Is How We Do It.

Judge Sharon Osbourne praises him for his cool and laidback style, which come in sharp contrast to some of his fellow auditionees of the day.

Danny Lambo, for instance, will drive one of his three Lamborghini cars to the venue and present show host Dermot O’Leary with a bottle of bubbly before performing his original track, Play Boyz.

The final episode of X Factor auditions will broadcast on ITV at 8pm tonight.