'Self-indulgent' Charlie Sheen: I'm sorry Rihanna

Hollywood hellraiser Charlie Sheen has apologised to Rihanna after he bad-mouthed the singer on live TV.

The former Two And A Half Men star, 51, and the chart-topper, 28, fell out in 2014 after Sheen said Rihanna refused to say hello to him when they bumped into each other at a restaurant.

Charlie recently told US talk show Watch What Happens Live: “Oh, that bitch. She abandoned common courtesy and common sense.”

Rihanna (PA)

Now, in a post on Twitter and Instagram, the actor has apologised for his comments and offered to buy the singer a drink.

dear @rihanna,

pardon my inane

self indulgence.

let's have a drink someday

(on me) ....

❤️

©️ — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) January 17, 2017

He posted a picture of the Work singer wearing a pink wig, which Charlie had previously mocked.

We’re sure that won’t be the end of Charlie’s feuding.