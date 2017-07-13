Selena Gomez’s sultry new track Fetish is instant hit with fans

Selena Gomez fans have declared her brand new single Fetish as one of the “best songs of 2017” shortly after the musician dropped the record online.

The US pop singer, 24, has teamed up with hip-hop star Gucci Mane for the seductive track, the follow-up to Bad Liar, released earlier this year.

Fetish continues Gomez’s musical comeback following her hiatus last year for health reasons.

In the space of a few hours, the YouTube audio of the song – accompanied by a close-up video of Gomez’s mouth while singing – had racked up more than 1.5 million streams.

The former Disney star is heard singing the sultry lyrics: “You got a fetish for my love / I push you out and you come right back / Don’t see a point in blaming you / If I were you, I’d do me too.”

Following its release after a long wait, as Gomez had previously revealed a hint at the track at the end of her Bad Liar video in June, her devotees took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the grown-up sound of her new release.

One fan wrote: “#Fetish is the best song of 2017 there’s no denying there.”

Another agreed with a similar sentiment, writing: “Y’all can hate Selena all you want but the girl is going off this era. Fetish is one of the best songs of 2017.”

“Wow Fetish is AMAZING. I’m really shocked and impressed. In Selena’s top 3 best,” another added.

For others, the sound and subject matter had them conjuring up certain images.

One fan wrote: “This song sounds like how a hot & steamy drunk make-out session feels… in the best way possible.”

Gomez has yet to reveal details about her next album, which will follow her 2015 record Revival.

Last year, she took time off from her career and cancelled part of her Revival Tour to deal with anxiety, panic attacks and depression as a result of the autoimmune disease lupus.