Selena Gomez unveils first look at Netflix 'passion project'

Selena Gomez has unveiled the first look of a new Netflix series she describes as her “passion project”.

The 24-year-old actress and singer is the executive producer of Thirteen Reasons Why, a drama based on the best-selling book by author Jay Asher.

Posting a video to her 108 million Instagram followers, Selena wrote: “A peek at a passion project I’ve been working on with @Netflix. @13ReasonsWhy arrives 3/31.”

Thirteen Reasons Why follows teenager Clay Jensen in his quest to uncover the story behind his classmate and crush Hannah’s decision to end her own life.

The show will be available to watch on Netflix on March 31.