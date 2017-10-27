Selena Gomez: I would have died if it wasn’t for kidney transplant

Selena Gomez has said her kidneys were “done” when she had the transplant operation that saved her life.

The singing star, who has battled lupus, said it got to the point where it was “kind of life or death”.

Earlier this year Gomez, 25, revealed friend Francia Raisa had donated one of her kidneys to her in a secret operation.

In their first joint interview since the surgery, Gomez told US network NBC: “My kidneys were just done. That was it and I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life and that was the day I came home when I found out and she volunteered and did it.”

When asked: “You feel like Francia saved your life?” the singer responded: “Because she did. That’s it.”

Gomez revealed she had received a transplant on September 14 by sharing a photograph on Instagram of her and Francia lying side-by-side in their hospital beds holding hands.

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Sep 14, 2017 at 3:07am PDT

