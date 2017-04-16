Selena Gomez flaunts romance in festival snap with The Weeknd

Selena Gomez showed her romance with The Weeknd is going strong by posting a picture of them looking cosy at Coachella.

The image shared on the US singer’s Instagram page shows the pair, who have been romantically linked since early this year, posing for a selfie.

The Weeknd’s arm is around Selena in the snap, which has already been liked 5,740,018 times.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

The pair are among dozens of celebrities who have flocked to Indio, California for the festival.

Louis Tomlinson was spotted with girlfriend Eleanor Calder, watching Lady Gaga’s headlining set.

The One Direction heartthrob was also photographed strolling through the festival site clad in a plaid shirt, with his arm draped around Eleanor’s shoulders.

Victoria and David Beckham’s son Brooklyn was also seen at the event, wearing black jeans and a white hoodie.

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Apr 15, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival takes place over two consecutive weekends with the same line-up at each event.

Kendrick Lamar is due to headline on Sunday night.