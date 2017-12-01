See why Late Late Toy Show viewers want Tadhg for President as he owns Tubs

After the spectacular opener and cute little four-year-old Lila Daramola, the Toy Show got even better.

We couldn't get over Tubs as Sebastian from The Little Mermaid.

It made our night.

That's before wee Tadhg burst into the studio on his Batmobile and took over.

Ryan tried his best to fight back by dragging the wee lad all over the floor.



Something that had mammies and daddies around the country spluttering on their drinks.

Casually dragging a kid around the studio floor 🙈😂 #LateLateToyshow — ✨AJmakeup✨ (@AJ_makeup) December 1, 2017

i leave for one minute and Ryan kills a child?! #LateLateToyShow — Hooch (@HeresKellie) December 1, 2017

Dragging the poor child around the floor 🤦🏻‍♀️ #latelatetoyshow — Dubl!nJo (@Dubl1nJo) December 1, 2017

Tubs full-on wants to hurt this kid. #LateLateToyShow — Dermot Ward (@chizmund) December 1, 2017

That was reminiscent of the plait scene from Matilda #latelatetoyshow — Róisín (Roofy) (@RoofyRaisan) December 1, 2017

This is already absolutely phenomenal! Ryan dragging a child around has to be a highlight 😂😂 I feel like I’m sitting on a couch with all of Ireland watching it together, I love t’internet! #LateLateToyshow — Bobbie Nolan (@bobbienolan) December 1, 2017

If that wasn't bad enough, he then tried to make Tadhg eat an egg, and him allergic to them.

"I can't eat that! I'll come out in hives!"

First you throw him about, then you try and kill him with eggs. #LateLateToyShow — Sleigh My Name (@BoyGeeksGirl) December 1, 2017

Dragging a child and then try to put him into anaphylactic shock... Hmm... #LateLateToyShow — gréachán ó bhóirláin (@jocularfowl) December 1, 2017

I'll come out in hives. Allergic to eggs & asked to eat it. #LateLateToyShow Now that'd make for a memorable moment! :) — Daithi O'Laoghaire (@1Cunionsandphey) December 1, 2017

But everyone agreed, Tadhg owned Tubs.