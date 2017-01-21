See which stars have promised to attend anti-Trump Women's Marches today

Katy Perry, Scarlett Johansson and Amy Schumer have all vowed to attend a women’s march in protest against Donald Trump’s presidency.

They will join tens of thousands of women in Washington DC on Saturday following the eruption of violent protests on the day of the new US president’s election – and similar marches are expected to take place in cities across America and Europe.

Former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman said she will take part in the Washington march with her two daughters, her sister and her niece.

LA to D.C.

We are all super sisters #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/8tD3f4caZY — Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) January 20, 2017

She said: “I feel that the election was somewhat of a feminist issue. I feel like the best of us was bested by not the best of them.”

Ugly Betty star America Ferrera, who is helping organise the Washington protest, and Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette will also take part in the event.

Many of the women in Washington will be wearing pink knitted hats with cat ears – a reference to comments made by Mr Trump in a 2005 leaked video in which he bragged about grabbing women’s genitals.

Bill helping with the March in LA.

We just landed in DC#strongertogether #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/XBiz2jWx5V — Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) January 21, 2017

The demonstration comes after more than 200 people were arrested in the US capital on Friday as activists vandalised shops and cars and clashed with police.

The Washington march organisers said: “The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonised, and threatened many of us.

“The women’s march on Washington will send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights.”

Singer Charlotte Church has said she will be attending a march in Cardiff, while Alexa Chung and Pixie Geldof are rumoured to attend central London’s event.