See which stars are rumoured to join Mollie King on Strictly 2017

As Mollie King becomes the first confirmed contestant for the Strictly Come Dancing 2017 line-up, here are some of the stars rumoured to be joining her…

Anne Robinson

The Weakest Link star, 72, has been tipped to bring her piercing glare to the Strictly dance floor, in a role that would coincide with her reported plans to feature on a Children In Need comeback special of her popular quiz show.

Samantha Womack

Womack has been tipped for a return to BBC One after her EastEnders character, Ronnie Mitchell, was killed off on her wedding day earlier this year. Rita Simons, who played her on-screen sister Roxy, has also been rumoured for a potential Strictly slot.

Olly Murs

The Troublemaker singer, 33, is a familiar face on TV and is no stranger to the Strictly set, having performed on the show last year.

Matt Goss

Forming one-third of the 1980s pop sensation, Bros, Goss has dipped his toe into Strictly specials in the past – but reports say this year could see him making a full-time commitment.

Angela Scanlon

The 33-year-old could be stepping into the shoes of last year’s contestant Laura Whitmore, after the Irish TV presenter rose to popularity with a successful stint fronting Robot Wars alongside Dara O’Briain.

Ruth Langsford

The 57-year-old This Morning presenter could be facing a very busy timetable if she has to schedule studio rehearsals and weekends on the stage, alongside her role on the ITV mid-morning show.

Ross Kemp

Best known lately for his investigative Extreme World documentaries, the former EastEnders star could find himself in the spotlight in this year’s competition. Recently asked on Loose Women whether the rumours were true, he said: “Never say never”.

Dame Joan Collins

The legendary British star of screen and stage, 84, has been tipped for an appearance on Strictly several times this year, but responded on Twitter that the rumours “were just rumours”.

Joe Wicks

The Body Coach is well-versed in telling his fans how to easily fit some high-intensity exercise into their day, but would the 30-year-old be able to cope with the gruelling Strictly training schedule?