See Vanessa Feltz back in CBB and dressed as a judge

Watch out Celebrity Big Brother viewers, Vanessa Feltz is back in town.

The radio presenter had been touted as one of a number of familiar faces due to pop up on the Channel Five programme over the Final Judgment weekend, which sees the current contestants take on tasks on a judgment theme.

Vanessa Feltz is back in CBB (Ian West/PA)

Vanessa was a housemate in the first series of Celebrity Big Brother back in 2001 and is remembered for her struggles in coping with the isolation from loved ones and close quarters living that the series involves.

Order, order! The Big Brother court is now in session 😬 #CBB #JudgementWeekend pic.twitter.com/3jGWUjyMB8 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 28, 2017

Big Brother tweeted a photo of Vanessa back in the house wearing judicial garb ahead of tonight’s episode, with some of the contestants looking on nervously.

We can’t wait to see what she’s been called in to do.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight on Channel Five at 10pm.