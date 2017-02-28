See the trailer for Will Smith in Bright

The trailer for Will Smith’s new Netflix film, Bright, has arrived – and we can’t wait to see the movie in full.

Bright sees Will as one half of a cop duo in an alternate world where humans, orcs, elves and fairies have lived side by side since the beginning of time.

Will Smith stars in Bright (Ian West/PA)

When Will’s character and his patrol partner, played by Joel Edgerton, start a routine shift one night, they end up uncovering a dark chain of events that will completely change life as they know it.

Full of violent, menacing scenes, it seems from the trailer that Bright will have us on the edge of our seats when it drops on Netflix later in the year.

Bright also stars Noomi Rapace and is directed by Suicide Squad’s David Ayer.

It will be available exclusively on Netflix from December.