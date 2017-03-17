See the nominations for tonight's Empire Awards

Here are the nominations for the Three Empire Awards at London’s Roundhouse on Sunday:

Best male newcomer:

Riz Ahmed (Ian West/PA)

Julian Dennison (Hunt For The Wilderpeople)

Lewis MacDougall (A Monster Calls)

Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Dave Johns (I, Daniel Blake)

Tom Holland (Captain America: Civil War)

Best female newcomer

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch)

Sennia Nanua (The Girl With All the Gifts)

Sasha Lane (American Honey)

Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake)

Angourie Rice (The Nice Guys)

Best sci-fi/fantasy:

Lewis MacDougall of A Monster Calls (Ian West/PA)

Arrival

A Monster Calls

Doctor Strange

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

10 Cloverfield Lane

Best comedy:

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

Deadpool

The Nice Guys

The Greasy Strangler

Ghostbusters

Best horror

Under The Shadow

The Witch

Green Room

The Conjuring 2

Don’t Breathe

Best thriller:

Victoria

Jason Bourne

Nocturnal Animals

Hell Or High Water

Captain America: Civil War

Best British film

It is time for us to stand up, unite and stop this from happening! #WeAreAllDanielBlake. pic.twitter.com/xE6TMB5j7N — I, Daniel Blake (@idanielblake) March 12, 2017

High-Rise

I, Daniel Blake

The Girl With All The Gifts

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Eddie The Eagle

Best actor:

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea)

Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange)

Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them)

Best actress:

Felicity Jones (Ian West/PA)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Amy Adams (Arrival)

Ruth Negga (Loving)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Best director:

Taika Waititi (Hunt For The Wilderpeople)

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake)

Andrea Arnold (American Honey)

Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Best film:

A rebellion built on hope.#RogueOne: A Star Wars Story is in theaters December 16. pic.twitter.com/DOhjvMGnyK — Star Wars (@starwars) October 13, 2016

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

Arrival

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Deadpool

Best TV series:

Game Of Thrones

Stranger Things

The Night Manager

Sherlock

Westworld

Best screenplay:

Deadpool

Arrival

The Nice Guys

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

Hell Or High Water

Best animated film:

Deadpool

Arrival

The Nice Guys

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

Hell Or High Water

Best documentary:

13th

Supersonic

Weiner

My Scientology Movie

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week

Best soundtrack:

#LALALAND, starring Emma Stone & @RyanGosling, arrives on Digital HD April 11, on Blu-ray & DVD April 25! ✨ Own it: https://t.co/1MmIOQ443S pic.twitter.com/GUNBz9ugLU — La La Land (@LaLaLand) March 13, 2017

Sing Street

The Greasy Strangler

La La Land

Arrival

Moana

Best video game

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Overwatch

Battlefield 1

FIFA 17

The Last Guardian