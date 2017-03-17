See the nominations for tonight's Empire Awards
Here are the nominations for the Three Empire Awards at London’s Roundhouse on Sunday:
Best male newcomer:
Julian Dennison (Hunt For The Wilderpeople)
Lewis MacDougall (A Monster Calls)
Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Dave Johns (I, Daniel Blake)
Tom Holland (Captain America: Civil War)
Best female newcomer
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch)
Sennia Nanua (The Girl With All the Gifts)
Sasha Lane (American Honey)
Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake)
Angourie Rice (The Nice Guys)
Best sci-fi/fantasy:
Arrival
A Monster Calls
Doctor Strange
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
10 Cloverfield Lane
Best comedy:
Hunt For The Wilderpeople
Deadpool
The Nice Guys
The Greasy Strangler
Ghostbusters
Best horror
Under The Shadow
The Witch
Green Room
The Conjuring 2
Don’t Breathe
Best thriller:
Victoria
Jason Bourne
Nocturnal Animals
Hell Or High Water
Captain America: Civil War
Best British film
High-Rise
I, Daniel Blake
The Girl With All The Gifts
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Eddie The Eagle
Best actor:
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea)
Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange)
Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them)
Best actress:
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Amy Adams (Arrival)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Best director:
Taika Waititi (Hunt For The Wilderpeople)
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake)
Andrea Arnold (American Honey)
Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Best film:
Hunt For The Wilderpeople
Arrival
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Deadpool
Best TV series:
Game Of Thrones
Stranger Things
The Night Manager
Sherlock
Westworld
Best screenplay:
Deadpool
Arrival
The Nice Guys
Hunt For The Wilderpeople
Hell Or High Water
Best animated film:
Best documentary:
13th
Supersonic
Weiner
My Scientology Movie
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week
Best soundtrack:
Sing Street
The Greasy Strangler
La La Land
Arrival
Moana
Best video game
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Overwatch
Battlefield 1
FIFA 17
The Last Guardian
