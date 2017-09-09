See the full line-up of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing 2017 couples

The celebrities and professional dancers were paired off during the glittering launch show on Saturday night.

The full list of couples competing in Strictly Come Dancing 2017 are…

JLS singer Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara

Here he is! My awesome @bbcstrictly partner @AstonMerrygold! So excited! Incredible guy! Cheers to a great series partner! #LetsDoThis 💃🏻🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/1cVkUaPGUe — Janette Manrara (@JManrara) September 9, 2017

Entertainer Brian Conley and Amy Dowden

Funny man @RealBrianConley is putting the ha ha into the Cha Cha with new #Strictly Pro @dowden_amy ✨ pic.twitter.com/2VHSfZqB1C — BBC Strictly✨ (@bbcstrictly) September 9, 2017

EastEnders star Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova

Lets do this @NadiyaBychkova 🕺💃😚😜 — Davood Ghadami (@DavoodGhadami) September 9, 2017

Holby City star Joe McFadden and Katya Jones

Paralympian Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse

Rev Richard Coles and Dianne Buswell

TV chef Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton

Let's get the party started @simonrim ... @bbcstrictly

don't forget to bring snacks partner!🌮🍿🍦🎂💃🏻🕺🏻 — Karen Clifton (@karen_hauer) September 9, 2017

Singer Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez

Yes!!!!!! Its @alexandramusic !!! So excited and ready to start!! Cant wait😘☺️☺️ https://t.co/FlLuAue7Dw — Gorka Marquez (@gorkamarquez1) September 9, 2017

Newsreader Charlotte Hawkins and Brendan Cole

Actress Chizzy Akudolu and Pasha Kovalev

Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice

You can tell I am super happy!!!!! @thedebbiemcgee can't wait to start !! ❤️❤️ https://t.co/b0iLFthitv — Giovanni Pernice (@pernicegiovann1) September 9, 2017

Soap star Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec

The Saturdays’ Mollie King and AJ Pritchard

😶😶.😐..🤔...😰...😬....😳...... I'm SO HAPPY ...😀😃😄😁

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 @MollieKing - can't wait to get in the studio & start 💃🏻🕺🏾. pic.twitter.com/RuG8a1azBK — AJ Pritchard (@Aj11Ace) September 9, 2017

This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke

Comedian Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton

My dance boyfriend is @keviclifton. Couldn't be happier. Strictly is a dream come true. pic.twitter.com/CFd1EruxMt — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) September 9, 2017

The competition will begin when Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC 1 in two weeks.