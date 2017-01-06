See the first images of Paul Rudd and Alexander Skarsgard in Duncan Jones's new Netflix sci-fi thriller

Alexander Skarsgard takes on the role of a mute bartender in the first pictures from Duncan Jones’s new sci-fi drama.

The Netflix project, called Mute, will take audiences to a futuristic Berlin.

Alexander Skarsgard in Mute (Netflix)

Alexander plays Leo, a bartender living in the pulsing city, who was left mute after a childhood accident.

The only good thing in his life is his beautiful girlfriend Naadirah, played by Seyneb Saleh.

When she vanishes without a trace, Leo’s search for her takes him deep into the city’s seedy underbelly where pair of wise-cracking American surgeons played by Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux are the only recurring clue.

Justin Theroux in an impressive wig (Netflix)

Leo is forced to take on this teeming underworld in order to find his love.

The film will be available on Netflix later this year.