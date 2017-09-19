See the first fabulous snaps of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing couples

The first photos of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing couples have been released just days before the celebrities and their professional partners hit the dance floor for the first time.

After barely a week of training since the partners were announced during the BBC One contest’s live launch show, the couples are already trying on their glittering gowns and practising their poses before taking to the stage.

First in line is singer Alexandra Burke with partner Gorka Marquez.

Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez (BBC/Ray Burmiston/PA)

Pretty in pink is entertainer Debbie McGee with Giovanni Pernice.

Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice (BBC/Ray Burmiston/PA)

JLS’s Aston Merrygold sparkles in silver with Janette Manrara.

Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara (BBC/Ray Burmiston/PA)

Soap star Joe McFadden is already practising his (sort of) lifts with Katya Jones.

Joe McFadden and Katya Jones (BBC/Ray Burmiston/PA)

TV chef Simon Rimmer acts the dapper chap with partner Karen Clifton.

Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton (BBC/Ray Burmiston/PA)

Comedian Susan Calman is getting used to both her dress and her dream partner, Kevin Clifton.

Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton (BBC/Ray Burmiston/PA)

This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford keeps things classy and elegant with show veteran Anton Du Beke.

Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke (BBC/Ray Burmiston/PA)

Meanwhile, newsreader Charlotte Hawkins strikes a pose with Brendan Cole.

Charlotte Hawkins and Brendan Cole (BBC/Ray Burmiston/PA)

Rev Richard Coles adds a priestly touch to his costume with Strictly newcomer Dianne Buswell.

Rev Richard Coles and Dianne Buswell (BBC/Ray Burmiston/PA)

EastEnders’ Davood Ghadami looks every bit the dancer with Nadiya Bychkova.

Nadiya Bychkova and Davood Ghadami (BBC/Ray Burmiston/PA)

The Saturdays’ Mollie King glimmers in gold with AJ Pritchard.

Mollie King and AJ Pritchard (BBC/Ray Burmiston/PA)

Actress Gemma Atkinson pulls some shapes in her new red-hot look with Aljaz Skorjanec.

Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec (BBC/Ray Burmiston/PA)

Fellow actress Chizzy Akudolu also opts for a fiery look in both dress and pose with Pasha Kovalev.

Chizzy Akudolu and Pasha Kovalev (BBC/Ray Burmiston/PA)

Presenter Brian Conley rocks the bow tie and the jazzy jacket with Amy Dowden.

Amy Dowden and Brian Conley (BBC/Ray Burmiston/PA)

Last but not least, Paralympian Jonnie Peacock beams with partner Oti Mabuse.

Oti Mabuse and Jonnie Peacock (BBC/Ray Burmiston/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 6.25pm on Saturday.