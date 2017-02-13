See the brand new images for Stranger Things 2

If the wait for Stranger Things 2 is already becoming too much to stand, then today is your lucky day as a fresh handful of images from the new season have been released.

Set a year after the return of Will Byers, series two will see a new dark mystery bubble to the surface, threatening the Byers family and the whole town of Hawkins.

Stranger Things 2 (Netflix/PA)

The show, starring Winona Ryder and David Harbour hooked audiences when it launched on Netflix last year. It made a big impact on this year’s awards season, scooping the Screen Actors Guild prize for outstanding performance by the key cast and securing two Golden Globe nominations.

Stranger Things 2 (Netflix/PA)

A spine-chilling trailer for the new series, set to launch over Halloween, was released during the Super Bowl event earlier this month.

As well as a hint towards the horrors to come, it includes a glimpse of best friends Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Will (Noah Schnapp) dressed up in Ghostbusters outfits.

Their mysterious friend Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, also makes an appearance.