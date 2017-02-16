See R-Patz, Charlie Hunnam and Sienna Miller on Lost City Of Z's red carpet

Film fans braved the cold tonight to see Robert Pattinson, Charlie Hunnam and Sienna Miller walk the red carpet in Leicester Square.

The stars were in town for the London premiere of The Lost City Of Z, an action adventure based on the real-life tale of British explorer Colonel Percival Fawcett, who disappeared while searching for a mysterious city in the Amazon in the 1920s.

James Gray, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller and Charlie Hunnam posed for photos (Matt Crossick/PA)

Twilight star Robert attended with FKA Twigs, while another of the film’s stars, Tom Holland, also turned out for the screening as did director James Gray.

FKA Twigs and R-Patz shared the limelight (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sienna shrugged off the February chill in a lacy white dress and she and her co-stars greeted fans along the red carpet.

Sienna Miller stars in the film (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Lost City Of Z is released in cinemas on March 24.