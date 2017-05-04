See Ireland through Ed Sheeran's eyes in his video for Galway Girl

Ed Sheeran has released the video for his hit song 'Galway Girl' and the Irish city is the star of the show, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

Shot completely by Ed himself, it's a unique look at Ireland through the singer's eyes.

First we see Ed on stage at Dublin's 3 Arena.

After the show he hops in a car and goes to Galway.

A quick trip to the jacks of O'Connells Bar sees him bumping into two of Ireland's funniest men: Tommy Tiernan and Hector Ó hEochagáin.

He returns to the pub and meets the star of the video: Saoirse Ronan.

They move to O'Connor's Bar for a game of darts, but a stray dart finds the back of a threatening figure: Peter Coonan, best known to Irish people as Fran in Love/Hate.

They run away, and meet a troop of Irish dancers.

Ed spends some time taking selfies with fans in the street.

We see Ed getting his now infamous 'Galway Grill' tattoo, as chosen by prankster Saoirse.

Next we follow the pair to a trad session in The Herons Rest.

While enjoying themselves among the crowd, Ed accidentally spills his pint over a familiar person in the crowd. It's Peter Coonan again, and he's not impressed.

After Ed regains consciousness, he returns home with Saoirse.

As the video draws to a close, a special mention appears for the real star of the clip: the city of Galway.

Ed thanks the Nest Boutique Hostel-Galway, Galway City Council, and An Garda Síochána, Mill Street.

Watch the full video here:

Wonder how Ed filmed it? He shared a behind-the-scenes photo last night.

Video for Galway Girl dropping tomorrow, look out for it x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on May 3, 2017 at 9:59am PDT