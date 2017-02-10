See George Clooney posing Beyonce style: Fans react to his baby news

George and Amal Clooney’s pregnancy news has sparked a few jokes about the couple “stealing Beyonce’s thunder”.

Superstar Beyonce made headlines for days when she announced she was expecting twins, siblings for Blue Ivy Carter.

Amal Clooney (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Now Matt Damon has revealed George and Amal will be parents to twins.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres was one of many to congratulate the pair on Twitter.

Matt Damon and George Clooney (Ian West/PA)

She mocked up a snap of Hollywood star George holding up the message “we’re having twins” and sitting in the same pose as Beyonce – under a veil and against a backdrop of flowers – when she made her announcement.

Beyonce, of course, was in her underwear when she made her big announcement:

Some joked that Amal had stolen Beyonce’s thunder:

Other fans also pointed to the spate of baby news, with singer Pharrell Williams also becoming a father to triplets:

Of course there were references to Donald Trump:

And a snap of George’s head, not looking at all like gorgeous George:
