See George Clooney posing Beyonce style: Fans react to his baby news
George and Amal Clooney’s pregnancy news has sparked a few jokes about the couple “stealing Beyonce’s thunder”.
Superstar Beyonce made headlines for days when she announced she was expecting twins, siblings for Blue Ivy Carter.
Now Matt Damon has revealed George and Amal will be parents to twins.
Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres was one of many to congratulate the pair on Twitter.
She mocked up a snap of Hollywood star George holding up the message “we’re having twins” and sitting in the same pose as Beyonce – under a veil and against a backdrop of flowers – when she made her announcement.
It's twins for George and Amal! I thought I noticed a baby bump. Congrats, you two! pic.twitter.com/JLpoT4q0ts— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 10, 2017
Beyonce, of course, was in her underwear when she made her big announcement:
Some joked that Amal had stolen Beyonce’s thunder:
Beyoncé to George and Amal Clooney: pic.twitter.com/iKArJswHD3— Zakiya Jamal (@ZakiyaJamal) February 9, 2017
Other fans also pointed to the spate of baby news, with singer Pharrell Williams also becoming a father to triplets:
Okay, there is definitely SOMETHING in the water: @Pharrell - triplets. @beyonce - twins. #GeorgeClooney - twins. Congrats to all!— Jenny Hutchinson (@Jenny_from_ThaD) February 9, 2017
Of course there were references to Donald Trump:
More people of color inside Amal Clooney and Beyonce right now than entire Trump administration. The Resistance grows (and is cute!)— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 9, 2017
And a snap of George’s head, not looking at all like gorgeous George:
Aww! #GeorgeClooney is having twins too! pic.twitter.com/3PQP2TNs27— Matt Hanvey (@GarbageFan98) February 9, 2017
