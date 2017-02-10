See George Clooney posing Beyonce style: Fans react to his baby news

George and Amal Clooney’s pregnancy news has sparked a few jokes about the couple “stealing Beyonce’s thunder”.

Superstar Beyonce made headlines for days when she announced she was expecting twins, siblings for Blue Ivy Carter.

Amal Clooney (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Now Matt Damon has revealed George and Amal will be parents to twins.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres was one of many to congratulate the pair on Twitter.

Matt Damon and George Clooney (Ian West/PA)

She mocked up a snap of Hollywood star George holding up the message “we’re having twins” and sitting in the same pose as Beyonce – under a veil and against a backdrop of flowers – when she made her announcement.

It's twins for George and Amal! I thought I noticed a baby bump. Congrats, you two! pic.twitter.com/JLpoT4q0ts — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 10, 2017

Beyonce, of course, was in her underwear when she made her big announcement:

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Some joked that Amal had stolen Beyonce’s thunder:

Beyoncé to George and Amal Clooney: pic.twitter.com/iKArJswHD3 — Zakiya Jamal (@ZakiyaJamal) February 9, 2017

Other fans also pointed to the spate of baby news, with singer Pharrell Williams also becoming a father to triplets:

Of course there were references to Donald Trump:

More people of color inside Amal Clooney and Beyonce right now than entire Trump administration. The Resistance grows (and is cute!) — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 9, 2017

And a snap of George’s head, not looking at all like gorgeous George: