See David Beckham in armour for the King Arthur movie

David Beckham has donned a sword and armour for his new movie role.

The former footballer has a cameo role in Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword.

David Beckham.
David Beckham (Ian West/PA)

Now he’s posted a snap of himself in black armour, complete with sword.

On set for the @kingarthurmovie #KingArthur

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

He wrote: “On set for the King Arthur movie.”

Becks, who is thought to be playing a grumpy knight in the film, previously horrified fans by sharing a stomach-churning selfie of his apparently mangled face.

Rough day at the office @kingarthurmovie @guyritchie

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

The gruesome image shows him baring green and rotted teeth, the side of his head slashed with deep purple scars.

The 2017 release also stars Annabelle Wallis, Jude Law and Eric Bana.
