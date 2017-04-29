See David Beckham in armour for the King Arthur movie
29/04/2017 - 10:41:43Back to Showbiz Home
David Beckham has donned a sword and armour for his new movie role.
The former footballer has a cameo role in Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword.
Now he’s posted a snap of himself in black armour, complete with sword.
He wrote: “On set for the King Arthur movie.”
Becks, who is thought to be playing a grumpy knight in the film, previously horrified fans by sharing a stomach-churning selfie of his apparently mangled face.
The gruesome image shows him baring green and rotted teeth, the side of his head slashed with deep purple scars.
The 2017 release also stars Annabelle Wallis, Jude Law and Eric Bana.
Join the conversation - comment here